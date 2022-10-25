Ajax v Liverpool - Pundit Leaks Possible Liverpool Team Ahead of Champions League Clash

Liverpool travel to Amsterdam tomorrow for the fifth game of six in their Champions League group. A win or draw and they are through to the knockout phase of the tournament.

It was about the worst start possible for Jurgen Klopp's team as they were humiliated in Napoli on the wrong end of a 4-1 drubbing.

Since then they haven't lost a game in the competition with three straight victories against Ajax at home and Rangers home and away.

Darwin Nunez To Start Against Ajax IMAGO / Picture Point LE

With nine points already in the bag they only need a point to make sure they are participating in the knockout phase.

Injuries will be Klopp's primary concern though as only four of his regular starters took to the field in their last Premier League match against bottom-of-the-league Nottingham Forest. A game they lost 1-0.

Liverpool pundit Robert Gutmann took to Twitter today to announce a lineup that given his close connections with the club may have been leaked.

Here is the predicted eleven:

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Darwin Nunez, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah

Ibrahima Konate Is Back IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Liverpool fans will enjoy seeing the return from injury of French International Ibrahima Konate.

It's also very encouraging to see the Uruguayan International Darwin Nunez who came from Benfica to the big Reds this summer (yes you can sing it).

Naby Keita has also returned but cannot feature on Wednesday as he still needs to register for CHamipns League action.

Conspicuous because of his absence is Thiago Alcantara who is reportedly still recovering from an ear infection and illness but who could be a game-time decision.

