Skip to main content
Ajax v Liverpool - Pundit Leaks Possible Liverpool Team Ahead of Champions League Clash

IMAGO / PA Images

Ajax v Liverpool - Pundit Leaks Possible Liverpool Team Ahead of Champions League Clash

Liverpool will face Ajax in Amsterdam for group game 5 of 6 on Wednesday. A journalist close to the team took to Twitter today with a lineup that may have been leaked by the club.

Liverpool travel to Amsterdam tomorrow for the fifth game of six in their Champions League group. A win or draw and they are through to the knockout phase of the tournament.

It was about the worst start possible for Jurgen Klopp's team as they were humiliated in Napoli on the wrong end of a 4-1 drubbing. 

Since then they haven't lost a game in the competition with three straight victories against Ajax at home and Rangers home and away.  

Darwin Nunez To Start Against Ajax

Darwin Nunez

With nine points already in the bag they only need a point to make sure they are participating in the knockout phase.

Injuries will be Klopp's primary concern though as only four of his regular starters took to the field in their last Premier League match against bottom-of-the-league Nottingham Forest. A game they lost 1-0.

Liverpool pundit Robert Gutmann took to Twitter today to announce a lineup that given his close connections with the club may have been leaked.

Here is the predicted eleven:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

AlissonTrent Alexander-ArnoldIbrahima KonateVirgil Van DijkAndy RobertsonFabinhoJordan HendersonCurtis JonesDarwin NunezRoberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah

Ibrahima Konate Is Back

Ibrahima Konate

Liverpool fans will enjoy seeing the return from injury of French International Ibrahima Konate

It's also very encouraging to see the Uruguayan International Darwin Nunez who came from Benfica to the big Reds this summer (yes you can sing it).

Naby Keita has also returned but cannot feature on Wednesday as he still needs to register for CHamipns League action.

Conspicuous because of his absence is Thiago Alcantara who is reportedly still recovering from an ear infection and illness but who could be a game-time decision.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Federico Valverde
Match Coverage

RB Leipzig v Real Madrid: Live Stream Details, Where To Watch On TV, UEFA Champions League

By Neil Andrew
Joel Matip Liverpool Virgil van Dijk Darwin Nunez Fabinho
Match Coverage

UEFA Champions League Group A: What Do Liverpool Need To Qualify For The Round Of 16?

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham
Match Coverage

Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City: Live Stream Details, Where To Watch On TV, UEFA Champions League

By Neil Andrew
Michael Edwards and Jurgen Klopp talking Liverpool
News

Report: Manchester United 'Close To Agreeing Deal' With Former Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards

By Neil Andrew
Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Jude Bellingham Transfer Stance Revealed Amid Liverpool & Real Madrid Interest

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Darwin Nunez
News

Liverpool Can Qualify For UEFA Champions League Knockout Stages On Wednesday

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Liverpool Academy
News

Academy: Kyle Kelly Signs Professional Contract At Liverpool

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'An Easy Answer' - Jurgen Klopp Reveals Which Player He Wished He Managed

By Jim Nichol-Turner