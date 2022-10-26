Skip to main content
Ajax v Liverpool: Team News, Live Stream Details, TV Channel

Ajax v Liverpool: Team News, Live Stream Details, TV Channel

All the key details ahead of Liverpool's huge UEFA Champions League clash with Ajax.
Liverpool face Ajax in Amsterdam in a crucial Champions League match on Wednesday knowing a point will be enough to see them through to the Round of 16.

Jurgen Klopp's team have done well to recover from a heavy defeat in Napoli on matchday one with three successive wins since the disappointing performance in Italy and can stay in contention to top the group if they can win against Ajax.

Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez could be back in action for Liverpool against Ajax on Wednesday.

Liverpool Team News

There was a boost for Klopp on Tuesday with Ibrahima Konate, Darwin Nunez, and Naby Keita all returning to training but there was no sign of Thiago Alcantara who missed Saturday's Premier League defeat with an ear infection.

He could therefore join Joel Matip, Arthur Melo, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz on the sidelines if he fails to recover in time.

Despite the good news that 27-year-old Keita has returned to training, neither he nor Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are eligible to take part against the Eredivisie champions after they were left out of the squad for the group stages.

Ajax Team News

Mohammed Kudus could return in attack for Ajax after scoring at Anfield and may replace Brian Brobbey who scored a brace at the weekend.

The Dutch team could be missing Kenneth Taylor who has a muscle injury and will also be without Ahmetcan Kaplan, Devyne Rensch, and Mohamed Ihattaren.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 3:00pm ET

Pacific time:   12:00pm PT

Central time:  2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Thursday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Thursday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 2, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Stan Sport.

