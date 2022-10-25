Skip to main content
Ajax v Liverpool Team News, UEFA Champions League Group A

IMAGO / Sportimage

Ajax v Liverpool Team News, UEFA Champions League Group A

The latest team news as Liverpool travel to the Netherlands to face Ajax in the Champions League.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool travel to the Dutch capital to face Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday knowing a point will be enough to see them through to the Round of 16.

Jurgen Klopp's team currently sit on nine points after defeat in Napoli on matchday one with three successive wins since the disappointing performance in Italy.

Liverpool Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah scored a brilliant hattrick on matchday four in the 7-1 victory over Rangers.

Liverpool Team News

There was a boost for Klopp on Tuesday with Ibrahima KonateDarwin Nunez, and Naby Keita all returning to training but there was no sign of Thiago Alcantara who missed Saturday's Premier League defeat with an ear infection.

He could therefore join Joel MatipArthur MeloDiogo Jota, and Luis Diaz on the sidelines if he fails to recover in time.

Despite the good news that 27-year-old Keita has returned to training, neither he nor Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are eligible to take part against the Eredivisie champions after they were left out of the squad for the group stages.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ajax Team News

Mohammed Kudus could return in attack for Ajax after scoring at Anfield and may replace Brian Brobbey who scored a brace at the weekend.

The Dutch team could be missing Kenneth Taylor who has a muscle injury and will also be without Ahmetcan Kaplan, Devyne Rensch, and Mohamed Ihattaren.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Joel Matip
Match Coverage

Ajax v Liverpool: Live Stream Details, Where To Watch On TV, UEFA Champions League

By Neil Andrew
Champions League
News

Liverpool Injury News: Huge Updates On Darwin Nunez, Thiago Alcantara, And Ibrahima Konate

By Damon Carr
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Ajax v Liverpool - Pundit Leaks Possible Liverpool Team Ahead of Champions League Clash

By Justin Foster
Federico Valverde
Match Coverage

RB Leipzig v Real Madrid: Live Stream Details, Where To Watch On TV, UEFA Champions League

By Neil Andrew
Joel Matip Liverpool Virgil van Dijk Darwin Nunez Fabinho
Match Coverage

UEFA Champions League Group A: What Do Liverpool Need To Qualify For The Round Of 16?

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham
Match Coverage

Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City: Live Stream Details, Where To Watch On TV, UEFA Champions League

By Neil Andrew
Michael Edwards and Jurgen Klopp talking Liverpool
News

Report: Manchester United 'Close To Agreeing Deal' With Former Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards

By Neil Andrew
Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Jude Bellingham Transfer Stance Revealed Amid Liverpool & Real Madrid Interest

By Neil Andrew