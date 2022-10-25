Ajax v Liverpool Team News, UEFA Champions League Group A

Liverpool travel to the Dutch capital to face Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday knowing a point will be enough to see them through to the Round of 16.

Jurgen Klopp's team currently sit on nine points after defeat in Napoli on matchday one with three successive wins since the disappointing performance in Italy.

Mohamed Salah scored a brilliant hattrick on matchday four in the 7-1 victory over Rangers. IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool Team News

There was a boost for Klopp on Tuesday with Ibrahima Konate, Darwin Nunez, and Naby Keita all returning to training but there was no sign of Thiago Alcantara who missed Saturday's Premier League defeat with an ear infection.

He could therefore join Joel Matip, Arthur Melo, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz on the sidelines if he fails to recover in time.

Despite the good news that 27-year-old Keita has returned to training, neither he nor Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are eligible to take part against the Eredivisie champions after they were left out of the squad for the group stages.

Ajax Team News

Mohammed Kudus could return in attack for Ajax after scoring at Anfield and may replace Brian Brobbey who scored a brace at the weekend.

The Dutch team could be missing Kenneth Taylor who has a muscle injury and will also be without Ahmetcan Kaplan, Devyne Rensch, and Mohamed Ihattaren.

