'I Should've Scored' Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Reacts To Liverpool's 4-0 Win Over Arsenal

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain reacts to the 4-0 win over his former side Arsenal at Anfield

Mikel Arteta made one of the worst mistakes that one can do at Anfield; getting the crowd involved.

After the Arsenal manager's bust up with Jurgen Klopp the Reds went on to score four goals in a dominant performance.

One of the standout players was none other than former Arsenal star, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The midfielder reacted to the win by saying, "We always try and focus on ourselves and we're here for one reason and it's to compete for the title."

The midfielder was upbeat but had harsh criticism for himself after a stellar performance.

"I was happy with certain aspects of my game - defending and helping the team and winning the ball back, sometimes that's the least you can do. I should've scored to be honest."

The England national was happy with his performance but admitted there were areas that he could have improved on.

"[My shot] was a mishit - there were areas I could've been better and would've liked to be better."

LFC Transfer Room gave Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a rating of 8 out of 10, putting him near in the discussion for Man of The Match.

