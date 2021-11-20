Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'I Should've Scored' Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Reacts To Liverpool's 4-0 Win Over Arsenal

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain reacts to the 4-0 win over his former side Arsenal at Anfield
Author:

Mikel Arteta made one of the worst mistakes that one can do at Anfield; getting the crowd involved.

After the Arsenal manager's bust up with Jurgen Klopp the Reds went on to score four goals in a dominant performance. 

Diogo Jota

One of the standout players was none other than former Arsenal star, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Read More

The midfielder reacted to the win by saying, "We always try and focus on ourselves and we're here for one reason and it's to compete for the title."

The midfielder was upbeat but had harsh criticism for himself after a stellar performance

Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal: Player Ratings

Watch Mohamed Salah Get Liverpool's Third Goal of the Game Against Arsenal

"I was happy with certain aspects of my game - defending and helping the team and winning the ball back, sometimes that's the least you can do. I should've scored to be honest."

The England national was happy with his performance but admitted there were areas that he could have improved on.

"[My shot] was a mishit - there were areas I could've been better and would've liked to be better."

LFC Transfer Room gave Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a rating of 8 out of 10, putting him near in the discussion for Man of The Match.

Read More: Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal Match Review: Reds Magnificent As They Move Up To Second

Read More: Watch Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp Get Into a Heated Argument During Liverpool v Arsenal Game

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Jurgen Klopp Mikel Arteta
Match Coverage

Jurgen Klopp Responds To Mikel Arteta After Bust-Up During Liverpool's 4-0 Win Over Arsenal

10 minutes ago
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
News

Breaking News: Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Future Undecided After EGM

25 minutes ago
Sadio Mane Goal Arsenal
Match Coverage

'I Am Sick Of People Going For Sadio' Jurgen Klopp Defends The Liverpool Winger

26 minutes ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Arsenal
Match Coverage

'I Should've Scored' Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Reacts To Liverpool's 4-0 Win Over Arsenal

49 minutes ago
Sadio Mane Virgil Van Dijk
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal | Premier League Highlights

54 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal: Player Ratings

1 hour ago
Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal Match Review: Reds Magnificent As They Move Up To Second

1 hour ago
IMAGO / Colorsport
Match Coverage

Watch Takumi Minamino's Goal Against Arsenal, Second Trent Alexander-Arnold Assist

1 hour ago