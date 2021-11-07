Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Watch: West Ham United Lead Against Liverpool After Alisson Mistake

Author:

West Ham have scored the opening goal against Liverpool in today's game early on.

Straight from a corner, West Ham crowded Alisson, who failed to make enough contact with the ball.

As it went in, a lot of Liverpool player protested, the main one being Alisson Becker.

Alisson

Read More

VAR checked it, deemed there was no foul then looked for a handball on Angelo Ogonna. However, the goal stood.

The Liverpool players will feel hard done by but they have to keep their heads up. Still a long time to go.

Watch the goal here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane.

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago Alcantara, Tyler Morton, Divock Origi, Nat Phillips, Takumi Minamino.

West Ham Starting XI

Lukasz Fabianski, Ben Johnson, Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals, Said Benrahma, Michail Antonio.

West Ham Subs

Alphonse Areola, Vladimir Coufal, Manuel Lanzini, Ryan Fredericks, Craig Dawson, Mark Noble, Issa Diop, Arthur Masuaku, Alex Král.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Alisson
Match Coverage

Watch: West Ham United Lead Against Liverpool After Alisson Mistake

8 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah West Ham
Match Coverage

Stacks of Stats: Liverpool vs West Ham

1 hour ago
Sadio Mane Andrew Robertson
Match Coverage

Confirmed Line Ups: West Ham v Liverpool | Premier League

1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp vs West Ham
Match Coverage

Watch: West Ham V Liverpool Live Watchalong Stream

1 hour ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 29: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Declan Rice of West Ham United with Divock Origi of Liverpool during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool FC at London Stadium on January 29, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Match Coverage

Report: Liverpool Striker Divock Origi Set To Start Against West Ham

1 hour ago
Dean Smith
News

Non-Liverpool: Aston Villa Sack Manager Dean Smith After Friday's Premier League Defeat To Southampton

2 hours ago
West Ham London Stadium
Match Coverage

West Ham v Liverpool: How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League

2 hours ago
Andrew Robertson
Interviews

'He Is Different Class': Scotland Manager Steve Clarke Lauds Captain Andy Robertson's Influence

3 hours ago