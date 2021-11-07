Watch: West Ham United Lead Against Liverpool After Alisson Mistake
West Ham have scored the opening goal against Liverpool in today's game early on.
Straight from a corner, West Ham crowded Alisson, who failed to make enough contact with the ball.
As it went in, a lot of Liverpool player protested, the main one being Alisson Becker.
VAR checked it, deemed there was no foul then looked for a handball on Angelo Ogonna. However, the goal stood.
The Liverpool players will feel hard done by but they have to keep their heads up. Still a long time to go.
Watch the goal here:
Liverpool Starting XI
Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane.
Liverpool Subs
Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago Alcantara, Tyler Morton, Divock Origi, Nat Phillips, Takumi Minamino.
West Ham Starting XI
Lukasz Fabianski, Ben Johnson, Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals, Said Benrahma, Michail Antonio.
West Ham Subs
Alphonse Areola, Vladimir Coufal, Manuel Lanzini, Ryan Fredericks, Craig Dawson, Mark Noble, Issa Diop, Arthur Masuaku, Alex Král.
