‘An Incredibly Important Player’ - Jurgen Klopp Emphasises Contribution Of Naby Keita Ahead Of Liverpool’s Champions League Final Clash With Real Madrid

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised the consistency of midfielder Naby Keita ahead of the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (via Liverpoolfc.com), Klopp explained how important it is to remain injury free when trying to maintain consistency.

“Naby, you’re right, how it is for all of us – especially for players more than for me – it’s important that we can train consistently and play consistently. That’s possible when you are not injured and that’s what happened to Naby this year.”

Klopp acknowledged that like Fabinho, the Guinea international needed time to adapt but now he is in better shape physically he has been able to perform at a high level this season.

“He is in a perfect age, he is more and more experienced. After the adaptation from the beginning when Naby came here, that’s the normal period when you arrive at Liverpool, or when you arrive in my team, that you usually need time to adapt.

“In this area especially in midfield, Fabinho needed that time and these kinds of things.

“The problem was, after Naby adapted he got injured, or in that time already, and that’s not helpful. Now he is as well in the shape of his life, I would say, played a really good season for us, an incredibly important player. That’s it.”

Details of when and how to watch the match that could see Liverpool lift their seventh European Cup can be found HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |