Andy Robertson Reacts To Liverpool's 2-0 Win Over Arsenal

The Liverpool defender took to Twitter to react on The Red's 2-0 Premier League win over the Gunners.

Liverpool took all three points from their trip to London last night.

Jurgen Klopp's side defeated Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium as they cruised to a 2-0 victory.

Liverpool's goals came from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino in the 54th and 62nd minute respectively. 

Firmino's goal which ultimately sealed the deal for Liverpool was assisted by Andy Robertson.

The left-back put on an impressive display that earned him the honours of Carlsberg Player of The Match. 

In the 90 minutes that Andy Robertson was on the pitch, he won 5/6 duels, accumulated 105 touches, made four tackles, played two key passes, and had one assist. 

After the match, the Scottsman took to Twitter to react to the victory.

"YES CHEF!! BIG team performance #YNWA"

Liverpool's win over Arsenal bridged the gap between themselves and Manchester City to just a single point.

With Liverpool hot on City's tail, the pressure is well and surely on Pep Guardiola and his squad.

