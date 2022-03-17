Andy Robertson Reacts To Liverpool's 2-0 Win Over Arsenal
Liverpool took all three points from their trip to London last night.
Jurgen Klopp's side defeated Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium as they cruised to a 2-0 victory.
Liverpool's goals came from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino in the 54th and 62nd minute respectively.
Firmino's goal which ultimately sealed the deal for Liverpool was assisted by Andy Robertson.
The left-back put on an impressive display that earned him the honours of Carlsberg Player of The Match.
In the 90 minutes that Andy Robertson was on the pitch, he won 5/6 duels, accumulated 105 touches, made four tackles, played two key passes, and had one assist.
Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]
Read More
After the match, the Scottsman took to Twitter to react to the victory.
"YES CHEF!! BIG team performance #YNWA"
Liverpool's win over Arsenal bridged the gap between themselves and Manchester City to just a single point.
With Liverpool hot on City's tail, the pressure is well and surely on Pep Guardiola and his squad.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Liverpool Offer Barcelona Sensation Gavi Annual Salary Of €6million Reliable Journalist Confirms
- Report: Erling Haaland Opens Door To Liverpool Switch, With Jurgen Klopp Being Key For Borrusia Dortmund Superstar
- Sadio Mane Dreams Of Kylian Mbappe Partnership At Liverpool, As News Reveals Mohamed Salah Contract Talks Breakdown
- Report: Mohamed Salah Liverpool Contract Talks Break Down, Player Expects Improved Terms
- No Player Is Bigger Than Liverpool: Mo Salah’s Contract Clash
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - March 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok