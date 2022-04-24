Skip to main content

Watch: Andy Robertson Scores Opener In Merseyside Derby After Sensational Play By Mohamed Salah | Liverpool v Everton

Finally, Liverpool break the deadlock in the Merseyside Derby. A double substitution by Jurgen Klopp lifted a subdued home side. Andy Robertson finished off a brilliant move involving Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi.

Frank Lampard and Everton have come to Anfield with a game plan of frustrating Liverpool and oh has it worked. The Reds have been huffing and puffing all match but to no avail. 

In fact, it is the visitors that have had the most promising chances. However, Liverpool being Liverpool show their incredible mentality once again.

Mohamed Salah picked the ball up on the right-wing and played a fantastic one-two with substitute Divock Origi. The Egyptian King then lifted the ball to the back post, where Andy Robertson was there to send the home crowd into a frenzy.

A huge goal for both sides, but will it be enough for The Reds to close the gap to the top and leave their bitter rivals in the bottom three?

Liverpool Team:

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Naby Keita, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota

Jordan Henderson
