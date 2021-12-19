Skip to main content
December 19, 2021
Watch: Andy Robertson Sent Off After Paul Tierney's Let Off For Harry Kane

Author:

Liverpool's Andy Robertson gets a red card after referee Paul Tierney is advised by VAR officials to go and check the screen. Tierney originally gave Robertson a yellow for a bad tackle from Robertson on Emerson Royal.

This decision comes after an incident earlier on in the match where Tottenham's Harry Kane fouled Robertson himself, which was only deemed a yellow card by the referee and the VAR officials.

Liverpool were also denied a penalty by Paul Tierney later on in the first half, to which has been a match full of goals and drama.

Andy Robertson kicked out at the Tottenham left-back which earnt him a correct red card instead of the yellow that he was given originally. 

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson, Tyler Morton, James Milner , Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Bench

Caoimhin Kelleher, Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Kaide Gordon, Neco Williams, Jarell Quansah

Team News

Liverpool make three changed from their 3-1 win over Newcastle United on Thursday with Thiago missing out through COVID-19 and Jordan Henderson out through a non COVID related illness.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been dropped to the bench for Naby Keita's first start from his injury.

Tyler Morton comes in for Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson while James Milner replaces Thiago.

Kaide Gordon makes an appearance along with 18-year-old centre-back Jarell Quansah.

Divock Origi, Harvey Elliott and Adrian are all still missing through injury.

Tottenham Hotspur's Starting XI

Hugo Lloris, Emerson Royal, Davidson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Ryan Sessegnon, Harry Winks, Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele, Son Heung-min, Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur's Bench

Brandon Austin, Joe Rodon, Japhet Tanganga, Matt Doherty, Sergio Reguilon, Oliver Skipp, Giovani Lo Celso, Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura.

