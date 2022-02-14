'A Striker's Finish' - Andy Robertson Heaps Deserved Praise Onto Liverpool's Match Winner Fabinho

Fabinho was the man of the moment in yesterday's gritty 1-0 win over Burnley. The Brazilians fifth goal in seven matches was enough for Liverpool to close to gap to league leaders Manchester City.

Finding themselves 12 points behind the top, Liverpool had to win yesterday to keep up with Manchester City and keep within touching distance. Despite the return of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, the only goal of the game came from a (usually) unlikely source... Fabinho.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Brazilian made it five goals in seven matches, being the main output throughout the AFCON period. The in-form midfielder has been sensational since joining from Monaco and leaves a huge hole in the team when missing.

His importance in the team does not go unnoticed within the camp, as teammate Andy Robertson shares his appreciation for Liverpool's anchorman.

"His all-around game has been magnificent. He is well known for breaking up the play and getting the balls back and feeding the strikers more so, but he seems to be popping up at the right place at the right time just now.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"It was a striker’s finish. At the start of the season, we knew we all had to chip in. Some have chipped in obviously more than others but I think that’s five goals in the last seven games from Fab, an incredible run of form, and long may that continue.

"Long may people keep on chipping in and keep scoring goals because we can’t always rely on the front men to put it in the back of the net."

