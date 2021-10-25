“Be Ruthless”; Andy Robertson Tells His Liverpool Teammates to Keep Going After Mohamed Salah’s Fifth Goal Against Manchester United

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson was seen celebrating with Mohamed Salah and his teammates after the Reds fifth goal against Manchester United. He surprisingly told them to keeping going and be more ruthless!

Liverpool's 5-0 over Manchester United will go down as one of the greatest Premier League games of all time.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side went into this season hoping to challenge for the title. We're not even 10 games into the season and Liverpool looked to have put a nail in that coffin already.

Jurgen Klopp's men were 4-0 up in the first half and it looked like it could get to double figures with how easy the Reds were scoring.

Early in the second-half, Mohamed Salah grabbed his third goal for the first ever Premier League hattrick at Old Trafford.

However, some Liverpool players were not happy with just five goals against our biggest rivals.

Andy Robertson Urging His Teammates to Go for More Goals Against Manchester United

It won't come as a surprise but that player was the Scotland captain, Andy Robertson.

Whilst celebrating with his teammates after Liverpool's fifth goal, he was seen urging everyone to 'be ruthless'.

This is what Liverpool fans want to see, no mercy to Manchester United!

Unfortunately, Jurgen Klopp didn't see it that way and after Paul Pogba's red card on Naby Keita, Klopp's team started to just keep possession and see the game out.

