Watch: Anfield Standing Ovation After Mohamed Salah's Incredible Goal To Send Liverpool Six Behind Manchester City

Liverpool narrowed the gap at the top of the Premier League to six points after beating Norwich City 3-1 at Anfield. Goals from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Luis Diaz shifted the pressure onto Manchester City. A special goal by Mane, a record goal for Salah, and a first ever goal for the club for Diaz.

After controlling the vast majority of the match, Liverpool had to come from behind to secure all three points in what was a huge day in the Premier League title race.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Liverpool found themselves going 1-0 down to Norwich just after half-time, which stunned the home crowd. The tension increased, the nails were bitten and you could feel the title opportunity slipping away from the Reds.

One long ball up from captain Jordan Henderson was knocked down by Kostas Tsimikas. The ball found Sadio Mane, who equalised for Liverpool in sensation fashion as he finally took away a bicycle kick, something he is forever attempting. What a time to execute one!

However the nerves were still there, but not for long. Three minutes later Alisson Becker sent a long ball out of his hands into the reliable feet of Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian King living up to his reputation controlled the ball exquisitely and somehow wriggled his way around the keeper to slot home.

The vital goal was Mohamed Salah's 150th for the club, which was welcomed magnificently from the home fans. The reaction from the Anfield crowd was a joy to behold. Liverpool's twelfth man produced a moment to remember for the the forward, as they stood on their feet to deservedly applaud and sang for their King.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook