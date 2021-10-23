Manchester-Born Anthony Taylor To Referee Manchester United v Liverpool Clash

The referees for the Manchester United v Liverpool game have been announced and if you're a Liverpool fan you might want to look away.

Anthony Taylor, who was born and raised in Manchester, is set to referee tomorrow's extremely important game.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The self proclaimed Altrincham fan has taken charge of other Manchester United games and usually seems to favour the Red Devils.

Hopefully he will decide to be an Altrincham fan tomorrow and put his 'apparent' bias aside.

Assisting him in the VAR booth will be Stuart Attwell and Marc Perry.

If the name Stuart Attwell sounds familiar it's probably because he's been on VAR for the last four Liverpool games.

A bit of good news for Liverpool fans is that Mike Dean will be the fourth official trying to calm Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Jurgen Klopp down.

Gary Beswick and Lee Betts will be the linesmen for the United v Liverpool clash tomorrow too.

It's not all bad news for Liverpool though, the last time that Anthony Taylor took charge of a Manchester United v Liverpool game was the 4-2 victory last season at Old Trafford.

Hopefully the Reds can repeat that performance and keep in touching distance of Chelsea who currently sit top of the table after thrashing Norwich City 7-0.

