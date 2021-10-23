    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Manchester-Born Anthony Taylor To Referee Manchester United v Liverpool Clash

    Author:

    The referees for the Manchester United v Liverpool game have been announced and if you're a Liverpool fan you might want to look away.

    Anthony Taylor, who was born and raised in Manchester, is set to referee tomorrow's extremely important game.

    Anthony Taylor Referee Manchester United

    The self proclaimed Altrincham fan has taken charge of other Manchester United games and usually seems to favour the Red Devils.

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Hopefully he will decide to be an Altrincham fan tomorrow and put his 'apparent' bias aside.

    Assisting him in the VAR booth will be Stuart Attwell and Marc Perry.

    If the name Stuart Attwell sounds familiar it's probably because he's been on VAR for the last four Liverpool games.

    A bit of good news for Liverpool fans is that Mike Dean will be the fourth official trying to calm Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Jurgen Klopp down.

    Gary Beswick and Lee Betts will be the linesmen for the United v Liverpool clash tomorrow too.

    It's not all bad news for Liverpool though, the last time that Anthony Taylor took charge of a Manchester United v Liverpool game was the 4-2 victory last season at Old Trafford.

    Hopefully the Reds can repeat that performance and keep in touching distance of Chelsea who currently sit top of the table after thrashing Norwich City 7-0.

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

    Anthony Taylor Referee Manchester United
    Match Coverage

    Manchester-Born Anthony Taylor To Referee Manchester United v Liverpool Clash

    2 minutes ago
    Youri Tielemans Leicester City
    Transfers

    Report: Leicester’s Youri Tielemans Chased By Liverpool, Bayern Munich, M​anchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid And Atletico Madrid

    1 hour ago
    Jurgen Klopp Pep Lijnders
    Interviews

    "Playing With Freedom" Right-Back Trent Alexander-Arnold Says It's Like Playing With Freedom At Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool

    2 hours ago
    Karim Adeyemi
    Transfers

    'Long Term, Karim Is Destined For Premier League' - Advisor Manni Schwabl On Liverpool Target Adeyemi

    4 hours ago
    Eric Bailly lunges catching Nat Phillips in Liverpool's 4-2 win over Manchester United in the Premier League.
    Match Coverage

    A Look Back At The Last Time Liverpool Faced Manchester United In The Premier League

    4 hours ago
    Liverpool-v-united
    Match Coverage

    Roberto Firmino or Cristiano Ronaldo? Luke Shaw or Andy Robertson? Manchester United v Liverpool Combined XI

    4 hours ago
    Mohamed Salah Luke Shaw
    Match Coverage

    Mohamed Salah v Luke Shaw, Cristiano Ronaldo v Virgil van Dijk & More; Manchester United v Liverpool Key Battles

    5 hours ago
    Mohamed Salah
    News

    Liverpool And FSG Know That They Have To Pay For Mohamed Salah To Stay

    6 hours ago