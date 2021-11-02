Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Antoine Griezmann suspension confirmed for Liverpool's clash with Atletico Madrid

    Author:

    Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is definitively out of the Spaniard's trip to Anfield on Wednesday.

    The Frenchman scored twice in vain for Los Rojiblancos as they were defeated 3-2 by Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano.

    But his night was cut short when he raised his foot into Roberto Firmino's face just before the hour mark.

    Antoine Griezmann Roberto Firmino

    Antoine Griezmann kicks Roberto Firmino

    Mo Salah scored twice, either side of Naby Keita's wonder-strike, to earn the Reds a vital three points.

    And as expected, Griezmann will see out a traditional two match ban for a red card in the UEFA Champions League.

    Stevan Savic is also suspended, with Thomas Lemar and Diego Llorente missing out through injury.

    Griezmann will be a huge miss - but he has a familiar replacement

    In the return leg, a fortnight after his incident, Griezmann's absence could be a crucial blow to Atletico's chances of a result at Anfield, and qualification overall.

    Read More

    Since returning from Barcelona, he's scored four goals in ten games for Diego Simeone's side who sit fourth in La Liga.

    His replacement will be familiar face at Anfield though, with Luis Suarez almost certain to start against his former club.

    Speaking to UEFA, Suarez spoke about how they will approach matchday four at his former stomping ground.

    'Of course, every team has its strengths and weaknesses. We know how good Liverpool are on the counterattack when they get the ball up to their pacy attackers.

    'We know they have some weaknesses we could exploit in our favour and we should exploit them again in the next game. 

    'We have to pay attention because, besides using those strengths, they have an extra player, which is the Anfield crowd, and that makes things harder for us.'

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

    Virgil Van Dijk Alisson Becker Antione Griezmann
    Match Coverage

    Antoine Griezmann suspension confirmed for Liverpool's clash with Atletico Madrid

    just now
    Karim Adeyemi
    Transfers

    Liverpool Transfers - LIVE: Borussia Dortmund Lead Race For Karim Adeyemi

    17 minutes ago
    Mohamed Salah
    Interviews

    Pundit Believes Mohamed Salah Will Agree New Contract With FSG Owned Liverpool

    19 minutes ago
    Harvey Elliott Dwight Mcneil
    News

    Watch: Liverpool's teenage sensation Harvey Elliott pictured making progress in injury return

    30 minutes ago
    David Brooks Fikayo Tomori
    News

    Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool players show support to David Brooks and Daniel Barden

    2 hours ago
    Jordan Henderson
    Interviews

    Jordan Henderson Talks About Jurgen Klopp ‘Problem’ In Central Defence For Liverpool

    2 hours ago
    Jude Bellingham
    Transfers

    Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham Responds to Liverpool Transfer Rumours on Twitter

    3 hours ago
    Sadio Mane
    Interviews

    'Our Target, Not To Be Beaten' - Sadio Mane Wants To Replicate Arsenal And Be Invincible

    3 hours ago