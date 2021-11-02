Antoine Griezmann suspension confirmed for Liverpool's clash with Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is definitively out of the Spaniard's trip to Anfield on Wednesday.

The Frenchman scored twice in vain for Los Rojiblancos as they were defeated 3-2 by Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano.

But his night was cut short when he raised his foot into Roberto Firmino's face just before the hour mark.

Antoine Griezmann kicks Roberto Firmino

Mo Salah scored twice, either side of Naby Keita's wonder-strike, to earn the Reds a vital three points.

And as expected, Griezmann will see out a traditional two match ban for a red card in the UEFA Champions League.

Stevan Savic is also suspended, with Thomas Lemar and Diego Llorente missing out through injury.

Griezmann will be a huge miss - but he has a familiar replacement

In the return leg, a fortnight after his incident, Griezmann's absence could be a crucial blow to Atletico's chances of a result at Anfield, and qualification overall.

Since returning from Barcelona, he's scored four goals in ten games for Diego Simeone's side who sit fourth in La Liga.

His replacement will be familiar face at Anfield though, with Luis Suarez almost certain to start against his former club.

Speaking to UEFA, Suarez spoke about how they will approach matchday four at his former stomping ground.

'Of course, every team has its strengths and weaknesses. We know how good Liverpool are on the counterattack when they get the ball up to their pacy attackers.

'We know they have some weaknesses we could exploit in our favour and we should exploit them again in the next game.

'We have to pay attention because, besides using those strengths, they have an extra player, which is the Anfield crowd, and that makes things harder for us.'

