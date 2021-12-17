Skip to main content
Antonio Conte Speaks About Mohamed Salah Ahead of Tottenham v Liverpool Game

Author:

Liverpool face Tottenham on Sunday and the Spurs manager how spoke about how he thinks Mohamed Salah is one of the best players in the world at the moment.

Mohamed Salah is in the form of his life currently. His goal against Newcastle took his Premier League goal tally to 15 for the season. He also has nine assists, the most in the Premier League.

Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian will be hoping to add to them tallies in Liverpool's next game against Antonio Conte's Spurs side.

In his Liverpool pre-match press conference, Spurs manager Antonio Conte has spoken about how good Salah is.

“I think he’s one of the best players in the world. During the game, we have seen he scores or makes assists. He’s a very decisive player. During games, every time he has the ball he’s a danger,” said Conte.

“He improved a lot, I remember him when he played in Italy. Now he’s improved in an incredible way. Now I think he’s one of the best players in the world and in every game he’s very decisive.

“We’re ready to play on Sunday, an important game against a really good, amazing team. With the difficulty we’re facing, we’re ready to play this game.”

