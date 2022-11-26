Skip to main content
Argentina v Mexico - Where To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details. Can Lionel Messi's Team Recover From World Cup Opening Day Defeat?

All the key details as Liverpool target Enzo Fernandez and Argentina face Mexico in World Cup Group C on Saturday.
Liverpool target Enzo Fernandez could be in action as Argentina take on Mexico in their 2nd match of the 2022 World Cup.

Argentina were beaten 2-1 by Saudi Arabia in their opening encounter and therefore must win against Mexico if they want to keep their World Cup dreams alive.

The Mexicans opened their campaign in Qatar with a 0-0 draw against Poland.

Enzo Fernandez

Liverpool target Enzo Fernandez could be in World Cup action for Argentina on Saturday.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 2:00pm ET

Pacific time:  11:00am PT

Central time: 1:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Sunday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Sunday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 8:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and can also be watched on ITVX.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

