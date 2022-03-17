Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool | Diogo Jota And Roberto Firmino On Scoresheet As Liverpool Seal Huge Win In Title-Race | Match Summary | EPL

Liverpool moved to within one point of league leaders Manchester City after clinching a crucial victory at the Emirates last night.

Second-half goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino put the game beyond a spirited Arsenal side, spurred on by the mightily impressive Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli who ran Trent Alexander-Arnold ragged in the first half.

The Gunners, who had the better of the game for much of the first 45' despite not troubling Alisson's goal, were left frustrated by a determined and composed Liverpool defence.

The home side's best chance of the game was missed by Martin Odegaard early in the second half after a sloppy back pass from Thiago Alcantara.

Liverpool's opener came in the 54th minute. Thiago played a defence-splitting ball to Jota who fired a low shot past Aaron Ramsdale at his near-post.

The Reds doubled their advantage in the 62nd minute through Roberto Firmino (on for Jota, 56') who diverted a fizzed cross from Andrew Robertson into the bottom corner from close-range.

Liverpool's second of the game all but killed Arsenal's spirit and the Reds were then able to control the tempo and see out the win without much trouble.

Liverpool play Manchester City in a potential title-deciding clash at the Etihad on 10 April.

