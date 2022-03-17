Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings

Liverpool reduced the gap from the league leaders Manchester City to just one point after an impressive 2-0 win over Arsenal.

Alisson (10 out of 10)

Calm, assured, and reliable. The Brazilian’s performance was a top draw!

His all-round awareness was vital because it nullified Arsenal’s threat throughout the game.

He did not have much to do, but when called upon he rose to the occasion.

He made a word-class save that highlighted his significance to the team.

His decision-making to remain grounded allowed him to react instinctively. Clean sheet. Fantastic!

Trent Alexander-Arnold (8 out of 10)

Had a difficult outing defensively. Martinelli ran riot against the Englishman as he was seriously questioned on his defending.

However, Trent’s tenacity to not give up and keep going is truly admirable.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Though silenced offensively in the first half, Alexander-Arnold came into fruition in the second as he caused Arsenal problems with his defence-splitting passes. Solid!

Virgil Van Dijk (9 out of 10)

A Rolls Royce that did not have to exceed second gear, the imperious Dutchman defended standardly.

His standards are a touch of class. A solid performance as Van Dijk did not break a sweat in an intense game.

Alert to dangerous situations and did not mess around. Classy!

Joel Matip (10 out of 10: MOTM)

Matip is having the form of his life!

Brilliant tonight as he had to do the dirty work, particularly when Alexander-Arnold was struggling against Martinelli in the first half.

Headed every ball that came his way, kept it simple and progressive.

Outstanding!

Andy Robertson (9 out of 10)

A proper warrior! The proud Scotsman produced an overall electric performance.

In the first half, battled against Saka who was a threat. In the second half, he delivered a balanced display of offensive and defensive exhibitions.

IMAGO / PA Images

Got the assist for Firmino for Liverpool’s second goal of the night. Warrior!

Fabinho (9 out of 10)

Understanding of his responsibilities, the Brazilian is a sight for sore eyes when it comes to defensive resilience.

He makes the perfect interceptions and tackles to give his team a solid foundation.

He protects the defence and did not put a foot wrong. Unyielding!

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Henderson (8 out of 10)

The captain had a poor first half. Henderson looked like a passenger who lacked leadership and ideas.

In the second half, however, he awoke and produced an assuring display.

Full of energy and guile, Hendo recovered the ball when Arsenal was in transition.

Brightly covered for Alexander-Arnold and was constantly supporting his team around the pitch. Leader!

Thiago (8 out of 10)

Much like Henderson, Thiago was silent and ineffective.

Though, the Spaniard woke up after his error went unpunished.

His undercooked back pass put the team into a panic station.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Thankfully, Alisson was there to save the day.

Three minutes later, Thiago found Jota with a lovely through ball.

The Portuguese went on to score the first goal of the night. This was the catalyst for Thiago to recover and maintain a good performance. Good. Subbed.

Luis Diaz (6 out of 10)

Not the Colombian’s best performance. He had a quiet first half and was marshalled well by the Arsenal defenders.

When he did get the ball, he managed to get away from a few Arsenal players but lacked the end product.

His teammates, however, were partly to blame as they offered no support.

He started positively in the second half and was there to celebrate Jota’s goal. An OK performance. Subbed.

Mane (8 out of 10)

Mane was good. He was Liverpool’s best attacker and almost put Liverpool into the lead when Alexander-Arnold delivered an exceptional diagonal pass.

Unfortunately, the Senegalese blazed it over the bar. This did not discourage Mane. He went to score a one-on-one but was rightly deemed offside.

A constant threat but became fatigued at the end. A hardworking display!

Jota (7 out of 10)

He was probably Liverpool’s worst player in the first half as he was absent.

Misplaced most of his passes and lost the ball when untroubled. The Portuguese only had less than 10 minutes in the second half to prove to Klopp that he is a threat.

IMAGO / PA Images

And, he threatened! He made an inviting run for Thiago to pass and dispatched a low and powerful effort to beat Ramsdale at his near post. Decent. Subbed.

Substitutes

Mohammed Salah (7 out of 10)

The Egyptian is phenomenal. The ball is magnetic to him as he hardly lost the ball. Skilful, strong, and our Egyptian King! Sound.

Roberto Firmino (8 out of 10)

The Bobby Dazzler brought a new dimension to Liverpool’s game. Held the ball well and has a great relationship with his teammates. The Brazilian was the heartbeat of Liverpool’s attack and got his reward with a routine goal. Great!

Curtis Jones N/A

Minutes for the young scouser.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok