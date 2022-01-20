Skip to main content
'Season Over' - Arsenal Fans React To EFL Cup Semi-Final Loss To Liverpool

Arsenal fans react to being so close but so far to the EFL Cup final as Diogo Jota sinks their hearts.

Mikel Arteta's men go out of another cup in a matter of weeks and Arsenal fans are far from happy with how this season is starting to pan out.

Three signs of being an arsenal fan..

Devastation

When you think you can actually get somewhere and reality hits.

The final was nearly in sight, then Jota took away your glasses.

Acceptance

When you know you're team just isn't good enough and you just have to accept what your team is for what it is.

Some Arsenal know who they can compete against.

Anger

When you have to just let out your true feelings, anyone and everyone is a target. Mikel Areta is in the firing line tonight.

Author Reaction 

After celebrating last week's winning draw, Arsenal fans hit the ground with a big bump tonight. 

They thought they could compete with Liverpool and they found out the hard way that they couldn't. 

Credit where credit is due, they have improved massively and I wouldn't be surprised if they made top four, but Arsenal fans... know your lane.

Match Coverage

44 seconds ago
