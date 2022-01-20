Skip to main content
Man of the Match: Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool | Diogo Jota? Trent Alexander-Arnold?

After a dull first leg, Liverpool were able to advance to the final on the back of several massive performances from key players.

Despite a rough opening 15 minutes of play, Liverpool were able to keep their cool, and control the game throughout the remaining 75+ minutes. 

With the AFCON players still out, there had to be others to step up if the Reds wanted a chance to make it into the final next month.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Andy Robertson all deserve shouts here for MOTM but it has to be the man with the brace, Diogo Jota. 

Not only did the Portuguese forward score two today, he was also creating chances and making brilliant runs all match.

Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota

The 25 year old kicked off scoring following a sublime back heel from Roberto Firmino and a great ball from Trent Alexander-Arnold. 

Read More

After picking up the pass, Jota went past his man, and then slid past several more Arsenal defenders before planting the goalkeeper and sending Liverpool into the lead.

In the 2nd half, he was able to set up Kaide Gordon with a great opportunity to score after receiving the ball down the touchline, burning his defender, and picking out the right man in the box.

But it was the second goal in the game that solidified his status as MOTM. Following a loss in possession, Trent Alexander-Arnold plays a beautiful ball over the top, which is controlled expertly with his chest, and then dinked over the keeper with wonderful confidence and technique.

A truly special performance in a massive game that fans won't forget soon. Liverpool will need similar performances out of the star man if they want to continue competing on all fronts.

