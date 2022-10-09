Skip to main content

Arsenal v Liverpool: Confirmed Lineups, Team News

Liverpool face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon and we will bring you the confirmed team news when it arrives.

Liverpool are in the capital for their Premier League clash against leaders Arsenal and we will bring you the confirmed lineups when they are announced around 3.30pm.

Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta bump fists after their fixture in the 2020/21 EPL fixture.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool visit Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Liverpool Team News

Roberto Firmino is likely to return to the starting lineup but where he will play is likely to depend on whether Klopp reverts to his favoured 4-3-3 formation.

Liverpool could also welcome back Curtis Jones for the clash with Arsenal after the midfielder returned to full training on Thursday after an issue with his tibia.

Andy Robertson is back running outside but may not be ready in time for the visit to London so Kostas Tsimikas is likely to deputise again.

Arthur Melo is another who has picked up a muscle injury and he will join Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita on the sidelines.

Arsenal Team News

The main fitness doubt for Mikel Arteta surrounds left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko who missed training on Wednesday and the clash with FK Bodø/Glimt on Thursday.

Mohamed Elneny and Emile Smith-Rowe will both be missing for the visit of the Merseyside club.

