Arsenal v Liverpool | Confirmed Line-Ups: Mohamed Salah Benched, Sadio Mane Moved
Liverpool's team for tonight's match against Arsenal has been confirmed and it sees Egyptian King Mohamed Salah benched. Jurgen Klopp has made the huge decision after the forward picking up a slight knock against Brighton on Saturday.
The back five is unchanged from the last game, with Thiago Alcantara returning to a midfield three, replacing Naby Keita. Sadio Mane finds himself on the right wing alongside Luis Diaz and a returning Diogo Jota.
Jurgen Klopp spoke about Mohamed Salah about making the squad, but only training in one session.
"He made it! Yesterday we had only one session, everything was fine and is fine. He can come on, really good."
Liverpool Team:
Liverpool's opponents see no changes from their win over Leicester City on Sunday. Gabriel retains his place at centre-back, despite the reports suggesting he may miss the game.
Granit Xhaka and in-form Thomas Partey are playing as a duo in midfield with a front four of Gabriel Martinelli, Bakayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Alexander Laccazette.
Arsenal Team:
Who will take all three points from tis huge clash, which has repercussions for both the title and top-four race?
