Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Arsenal v Liverpool | Confirmed Line-Ups: Mohamed Salah Benched, Sadio Mane Moved

Liverpool's team for tonight's match against Arsenal has been confirmed and it sees Egyptian King Mohamed Salah benched. Jurgen Klopp has made the huge decision after the forward picking up a slight knock against Brighton on Saturday. 

The back five is unchanged from the last game, with Thiago Alcantara returning to a midfield three, replacing Naby Keita. Sadio Mane finds himself on the right wing alongside Luis Diaz and a returning Diogo Jota. 

Jurgen Klopp spoke about Mohamed Salah about making the squad, but only training in one session. 

"He made it! Yesterday we had only one session, everything was fine and is fine. He can come on, really good." 

Liverpool Team:

Liverpool's opponents see no changes from their win over Leicester City on Sunday. Gabriel retains his place at centre-back, despite the reports suggesting he may miss the game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Granit Xhaka and in-form Thomas Partey are playing as a duo in midfield with a front four of Gabriel Martinelli, Bakayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Alexander Laccazette.

Arsenal Team:

Who will take all three points from tis huge clash, which has repercussions for both the title and top-four race?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Fans React To Mohamed Salah Being Benched As Liverpool Face Arsenal

By Matt Thielen6 minutes ago
Arsenal Emirates
Match Coverage

Arsenal v Liverpool | Team News | Confirmed Lineups | Premier League

By Neil Andrew38 minutes ago
Arsenal Emirates
Match Coverage

Arsenal v Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

By Callum Baker-Ellis53 minutes ago
Jude Bellingham Erling Haaland
Opinions

Opinion: Who Liverpool Should Target If Mohamed Salah Leaves Anfield This Summer | Jude Bellingham A Standout Candidate

By Tanzim Khan1 hour ago
Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Arsenal v Liverpool | Premier League | Predicted Liverpool Team / Lineup Emerges Online - Jota To Start, Salah Bench?

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta bump fists after their fixture in the 2020/21 EPL fixture.
Match Coverage

Arsenal vs Liverpool | Mikel Arteta vs Jurgen Klopp | Playing Styles & Head-To-Head | EPL

By Conor Jones2 hours ago
Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered
News

Injury Update: Double Injury Blow For Liverpool Ahead Of Huge Clash Against Arsenal

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
Transfers

Jurgen Klopp Hints At Liverpool Summer Transfer Swoop For Premier League Star

By Matt Thielen4 hours ago