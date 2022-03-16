Arsenal v Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria
Liverpool face off against Arsenal at the Emirates today and here is where to watch/livestream the game.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off starts at 20:15 UK time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 16:15 ET
Pacific time: 13:15 PT
Central time: 15:15 CT
Nigeria
Kick-off starts at 21:15 GMT+1
India
Kick-off starts at 01:30 - Thursday 17th March
Australia
Kick-off is at 07:15 - Thursday 17th March
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be available on Sky Sports Football.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports / Disney Hotstar.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
In Nigeria, the match can be watched on SuperSport.
You can also watch it on the LFC Transfer Room youtube channel for free HERE.
