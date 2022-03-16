Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Arsenal v Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

Liverpool face off against Arsenal at the Emirates today and here is where to watch/livestream the game.

Arsenal Emirates

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 20:15 UK time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 16:15 ET

Pacific time: 13:15 PT

Central time: 15:15 CT

Nigeria

Kick-off starts at 21:15 GMT+1

India

Kick-off starts at 01:30 - Thursday 17th March

Australia

Kick-off is at 07:15 - Thursday 17th March

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be available on Sky Sports Football.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports / Disney Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

In Nigeria, the match can be watched on SuperSport.

You can also watch it on the LFC Transfer Room youtube channel for free HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Jude Bellingham Erling Haaland
Opinions

Opinion: Who Liverpool Should Target If Mohamed Salah Leaves Anfield This Summer | Jude Bellingham A Standout Candidate

By Tanzim Khan12 minutes ago
Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Arsenal v Liverpool | Premier League | Predicted Liverpool Team / Lineup Emerges Online - Jota To Start, Salah Bench?

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta bump fists after their fixture in the 2020/21 EPL fixture.
Match Coverage

Arsenal vs Liverpool | Mikel Arteta vs Jurgen Klopp | Playing Styles & Head-To-Head | EPL

By Conor Jones1 hour ago
Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered
News

Injury Update: Double Injury Blow For Liverpool Ahead Of Huge Clash Against Arsenal

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
Transfers

Jurgen Klopp Hints At Liverpool Summer Transfer Swoop For Premier League Star

By Matt Thielen3 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Mohamed Salah Spotted In London Ahead of Arsenal Game Despite Injury Scare

By Callum Baker-Ellis5 hours ago
Liverpool Players Arsenal Diogo Jota Minamino Robertson Fabinho Firmino Virgil Curtis Jones Konate Milner
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs. Arsenal | Predicted Line-Up | Mohamed Salah Fit to Start?

By Stephen Smith6 hours ago
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring a goal during the English Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain on Aug. 24, 2019. Liverpool won 3-1. (Xinhua
Match Coverage

Opposition Preview: Liverpool Face Champions League-Chasing Arsenal At The Emirates As They Hunt For European Football

By James Sadler8 hours ago