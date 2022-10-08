Skip to main content

Arsenal v Liverpool: Key Matchups

LFCTR predict the key matchups for Liverpool's visit to league leaders Arsenal. The battles include Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, and Darwin Nunez.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool travel to London tomorrow to face an Arsenal side that have taken their place at the top alongside Manchester City. 

Mikel Arteta's men currently lie at the summit of the league after winning seven out of the ten matches so far. 

LFCTR take a look at the three key matchups that could be the difference in tomorrow's result.

Emirates Stadium

Trent Alexander-Arnold v Gabriel Martinelli

The matchup Arsenal fans will be looking at as the deciding one for their side's chances of winning tomorrow's big clash. 

Martinelli gave Alexander-Arnold a tough time in the last fixture between the two sides, however, it failed to have any impact on the game's result. 

The Liverpool right-back has been under heavy criticism over the past few months but a man-of-the-match performance against Rangers midweek was massively needed before facing the Brazilian starlet. 

Trent Alexander-Arnold Gabriel Martinelli

Fabinho v Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard has been Arsenal's unsung hero for the last year and has become a vital piece to the jigsaw Mikel Arteta has built. 

His opponent, Fabinho, isn't coming into this match on the best of form and Odegaard will be looking to expose that. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool's defensive midfielder will need to be back to his best to stop Odegaard run the show, if he does so, then Liverpool can get control of the game.

Arsenal Martin Odegaard

Darwin Nunez v William Saliba

Arsenal fans are claiming Saliba is the defender in the league, whilst those and other rival fans have mocked the signing of Darwin Nunez.

If there was ever a game to make a mark in the league, then tomorrow is the match to do it in for Liverpool's new singing. 

Saliba has been incredible and looks like the real deal so will be a tough challenge for the Uruguayan, however, a decent performance midweek in the Champions League is the foundation for Nunez to build upon. Tomorrow could be a huge moment in his career with The Reds.

Darwin Nunez

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolArsenal

Schedule

Ismael Bennacer
Match Coverage

Where To Watch, Live Stream: Milan v Juventus, Serie A

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Mohamed Salah Luis Diaz Harvey Elliott
Quotes

Harvey Elliott On How Liverpool Teammate Mohamed Salah Told Him To Eat Less Bread

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham Keen To Leave Dortmund Next Summer, Price Revealed

By Neil Andrew
Jordan Henderson Thiago Luis Diaz Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

'There Are So Many Weaknesses' - Emmanuel Petit Believes Liverpool Have Lost Their Edge

By Neil Andrew
Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Jude Bellingham Price Revealed And Could Be In Range For Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Players Burnley Joel Matip Roberto Firmino Naby Keita Virgil van Dijk Fabinho Sadio Mane Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

'I Have Felt Embarrassed To Watch Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, And Gomez' - Former Arsenal Player Slams Liverpool Trio

By Neil Andrew
Arsenal Gabriel Jesus
Quotes

Former Liverpool Player Hopes The Reds To Sign Arsenal Star Gabriel Jesus

By Damon Carr
Kamaldeen Sulemana
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Linked With Move For Sadio Mane 'Heir'

By Neil Andrew