Arsenal v Liverpool: Key Matchups

Liverpool travel to London tomorrow to face an Arsenal side that have taken their place at the top alongside Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta's men currently lie at the summit of the league after winning seven out of the ten matches so far.

LFCTR take a look at the three key matchups that could be the difference in tomorrow's result.

IMAGO / PA Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold v Gabriel Martinelli

The matchup Arsenal fans will be looking at as the deciding one for their side's chances of winning tomorrow's big clash.

Martinelli gave Alexander-Arnold a tough time in the last fixture between the two sides, however, it failed to have any impact on the game's result.

The Liverpool right-back has been under heavy criticism over the past few months but a man-of-the-match performance against Rangers midweek was massively needed before facing the Brazilian starlet.

IMAGO / PA Images

Fabinho v Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard has been Arsenal's unsung hero for the last year and has become a vital piece to the jigsaw Mikel Arteta has built.

His opponent, Fabinho, isn't coming into this match on the best of form and Odegaard will be looking to expose that.

Liverpool's defensive midfielder will need to be back to his best to stop Odegaard run the show, if he does so, then Liverpool can get control of the game.

IMAGO / News Images

Darwin Nunez v William Saliba

Arsenal fans are claiming Saliba is the defender in the league, whilst those and other rival fans have mocked the signing of Darwin Nunez.

If there was ever a game to make a mark in the league, then tomorrow is the match to do it in for Liverpool's new singing.

Saliba has been incredible and looks like the real deal so will be a tough challenge for the Uruguayan, however, a decent performance midweek in the Champions League is the foundation for Nunez to build upon. Tomorrow could be a huge moment in his career with The Reds.

IMAGO / PA Images

