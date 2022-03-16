Liverpool travel to the Emirates on Wednesday with the opportunity to shave Manchester City's at the top of the table down to one point.

Goalkeeper - Alisson Becker

The Brazilian looks as sharp as ever and will almost certainly be in goal, barring a late fitness issue.

Defence - Trent Alexander-Arnold; Joel Matip; Virgil Van Dijk; Andrew Robertson

Jurgen Klopp will likely look to his most common back four in a match of this magnitude. Ibrahima Konate is back in full training this week and will reclaim a spot on the bench.

Midfield - Fabinho; Thiago; Jordan Henderson

Fabinho is fit and a near-lock to take his role at the base of the midfield. Thiago and Jordan Henderson together would allow the Reds to both retain the ball and press high up the pitch, two things that were integral in their 4-0 win against Arsenal earlier in the season.

Forwards - Mohamed Salah; Diogo Jota; Luis Diaz

Klopp stated that Mohamed Salah has recovered from a foot injury he picked up against Brighton and is ready to train, with all signs pointing to a start at the Emirates.

Diogo Jota's stellar scoring record against the Gunners could see him come in for Sadio Mané up top. After another sharp display on the weekend, Luis Diaz will presumably start on the left.

