Arsenal v Liverpool | Premier League | Predicted Liverpool Team / Lineup Emerges Online - Jota To Start, Salah Bench?

Liverpool travel to the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday evening to face Arsenal in a crucial Premier League clash and an interesting predicted lineup has emerged online for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp's team can move to within just one point of leaders Manchester City with a victory against the Gunners so the stakes are high as they head to North London.

Diogo Jota

Predicted XI

The predicted lineup from Anfield Watch will probably not be too far different from what Liverpool fans are expecting with a number of players very likely to start but possibly with one surprise omission.

Klopp will almost certainly opt for the same back five players that have played there for most of this season - Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson.

The only potential change to that could be Ibrahima Konate replacing Matip to cope with Arsenal's pacey strikers but it seems unlikely with the Cameroonian in top form and with Konate having missed the last two matches.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In midfield, Klopp is tipped to select skipper Jordan Henderson alongside Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara which would mean Naby Keita dropping to the bench after impressing of late.

It's also predicted that Liverpool will give Mohamed Salah a rest so Diogo Jota will line up alongside Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz in attack.

Roberto Firmino and Salah, who has been declared fit after picking up a foot injury on Saturday, will be ready and available from the substitute's bench if this is the case.

Here is the predicted XI:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta bump fists after their fixture in the 2020/21 EPL fixture.
