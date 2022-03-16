Arsenal v Liverpool | Team News | Confirmed Lineups | Premier League

The team news and lineups have been announced for Liverpool's encounter with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday and we can now bring you the details.

A victory for Jurgen Klopp's team will see them move to within one point of Premier League leaders Manchester City in the race for the title after Pep Guardiola's men could only manage a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace on Monday.

This promises to be a difficult match for the Reds however with Arsenal also in fine form and now looking like favourites to take the all important fourth spot and qualify for the Champions League.

Liverpool won the home game at Anfield 4-0 but it looks like this will be a much closer encounter.

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

Arsenal Team

