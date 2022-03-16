Skip to main content
Arsenal v Liverpool | Team News | Confirmed Lineups | Premier League

The team news and lineups have been announced for Liverpool's encounter with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday and we can now bring you the details.

A victory for Jurgen Klopp's team will see them move to within one point of Premier League leaders Manchester City in the race for the title after Pep Guardiola's men could only manage a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace on Monday.

This promises to be a difficult match for the Reds however with Arsenal also in fine form and now looking like favourites to take the all important fourth spot and qualify for the Champions League.

Liverpool won the home game at Anfield 4-0 but it looks like this will be a much closer encounter.

Arsenal Emirates

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

Arsenal Team

Match Coverage

Arsenal v Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

By Callum Baker-Ellis21 minutes ago
Jude Bellingham Erling Haaland
Opinions

Opinion: Who Liverpool Should Target If Mohamed Salah Leaves Anfield This Summer | Jude Bellingham A Standout Candidate

By Tanzim Khan30 minutes ago
Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Arsenal v Liverpool | Premier League | Predicted Liverpool Team / Lineup Emerges Online - Jota To Start, Salah Bench?

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta bump fists after their fixture in the 2020/21 EPL fixture.
Match Coverage

Arsenal vs Liverpool | Mikel Arteta vs Jurgen Klopp | Playing Styles & Head-To-Head | EPL

By Conor Jones1 hour ago
Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered
News

Injury Update: Double Injury Blow For Liverpool Ahead Of Huge Clash Against Arsenal

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
Transfers

Jurgen Klopp Hints At Liverpool Summer Transfer Swoop For Premier League Star

By Matt Thielen4 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Mohamed Salah Spotted In London Ahead of Arsenal Game Despite Injury Scare

By Callum Baker-Ellis5 hours ago
Liverpool Players Arsenal Diogo Jota Minamino Robertson Fabinho Firmino Virgil Curtis Jones Konate Milner
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs. Arsenal | Predicted Line-Up | Mohamed Salah Fit to Start?

By Stephen Smith7 hours ago