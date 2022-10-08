Skip to main content

Arsenal v Liverpool Team News, Premier League

The latest team news ahead of Liverpool's huge Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday.
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool travel to London on Sunday to face Premier League leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are currently 11 points clear of the Reds meaning Klopp's team must get the victory if they still have ambitions of the title.

The match kicks off at 4:30pm BST and details of how you can watch the game can be found HERE.

Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta bump fists after their fixture in the 2020/21 EPL fixture.

Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta will go head to head in Sunday's Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal at the Emirates.

Liverpool Team News

Roberto Firmino is likely to return to the starting lineup but where he will play is likely to depend on whether Klopp reverts to his favoured 4-3-3 formation.

Liverpool Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino could return to the Liverpool lineup to continue his good form in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool could also welcome back Curtis Jones for the clash with Arsenal after the midfielder returned to full training on Thursday after an issue with his tibia.

Andy Robertson is back running outside but may not be ready in time for the visit to London so Kostas Tsimikas is likely to deputise again.

Arthur Melo is another who has picked up a muscle injury and he will join Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita on the sidelines.

Arsenal Team News

The main fitness doubt for Mikel Arteta surrounds left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko who missed training on Wednesday and the clash with FK Bodø/Glimt on Thursday.

Mohamed Elneny and Emile Smith-Rowe will both be missing for the visit of the Merseyside club.

