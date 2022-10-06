Arsenal v Liverpool: Three Big Decisions For Jurgen Klopp Ahead Of Crucial Premier League Clash

After a much-improved performance in the 2-0 win against Rangers in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, the focus for Liverpool now switches to the huge Premier League clash against Arsenal on Sunday.

Liverpool's form has been indifferent so far and we explore three big calls for manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the trip to the Emirates Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp saw an improved performance from his team against Rangers in midweek. IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool To Revert To A 4-3-3 Formation?

Klopp surprised everyone by moving away from his trusted 4-3-3 formation for the victory against Rangers, including four forwards in the lineup.

Darwin Nunez impressed in a front four for Liverpool against Rangers. IMAGO / PA Images

It seemed to produce a far more balanced performance, giving the Reds more protection for the back four and more control in midfield.

Whilst Rangers were not at their best, there were some really promising signs that a 4-2-3-1 formation could work.

LFCTR Verdict - the German will probably revert to his favoured 4-3-3 for the visit to the Emirates and if he does could tweak it to make the right-sided midfield role more defensive-minded to cover for the attacking Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Who Will Partner Virgil van Dijk?

With games coming thick and fast, Klopp must decide when to re-introduce the fit again Ibrahima Konate.

Ibrahima Konate is fit again after a knee injury picked up in pre-season. IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

The French international needs game time and will be used along with Joe Gomez to give Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip competition and rest over the coming weeks.

LFCTR Verdict - Expect Klopp to stick with van Dijk and Matip for the match with the Premier League leaders but to make changes in defence for the match at Rangers on Wednesday.

WIll Roberto Firmino Return?

Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota impressed against Rangers on Tuesday and both could have been on the scoresheet if it were not for the outstanding display of keeper Allan McGregor.

Roberto Firmino has been one of the few bright spots for Liverpool so far this season with five goals however and has always been a go-to player for his manager.

LFCTR Verdict - It's difficult to see a scenario where the Brazilian will not start the match against Arsenal. As to whether that is in his false nine role or as a number 10 will all depend on what formation Klopp opts for.

Roberto Firmino has started the season well with five goals in the Premier League so far. IMAGO / Colorsport

Predicted Liverpool Lineup (4-3-3)

Alisson Becker

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |