Skip to main content

Arsenal v Liverpool: Where To Watch, Live Stream, Premier League

Liverpool travel to London on Sunday to face Arsenal and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool will be looking to build on the good performance in midweek against Rangers when they clash with Arsenal in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners have been impressive and currently sit top of the table, eleven points clear of Jurgen Klopp's team who as a result must go in search of a victory if they harbour ambitions of competing for the Premier League title.

Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold

Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold were on target as Liverpool beat Rangers 2-0 on Tuesday.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 4:30pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time  11:30am ET

Pacific time:  8:30am PT

Central time: 10:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at 9:00pm IST 

Australia

Kick-off is at 1:30am AEST (Monday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 4:30pm GMT+1

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Telemundo.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

In Nigeria, the game can be watched on SuperSport and Canal+.

You can also watch our coverage of the game on our YouTube channel HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Schedule

Arsenal Emirates
Match Coverage

Liverpool & Arsenal Teamsheets Announced Ahead Of Game

By Owen Cummings
Liverpool, West Ham, Declan Rice
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Hold Strong Interest In West Ham Midfielder Declan Rice

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta bump fists after their fixture in the 2020/21 EPL fixture.
Match Coverage

Arsenal v Liverpool: Confirmed Lineups, Team News

By Neil Andrew
Martin Terrier Jeremey Doku
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Continue To Be Linked With Winger Who Was Earmarked As Sadio Mane Replacement

By Neil Andrew
Arsenal
Articles

Opposition Fan Interview: Arsenal v Liverpool - Arsene Wenger/Jurgen Klopp - FSG - Darwin Nunez

By Damon Carr
Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta bump fists after their fixture in the 2020/21 EPL fixture.
Match Coverage

Arsenal v Liverpool Team News, Premier League

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Ibrahima Konate
Quotes

'Liverpool Is a Mythical Club' - Defender on Life-Changing Transfer

By Matty Orme
Cody Gakpo
Transfers

Leeds United Agree Personal Terms With Liverpool And Manchester United Target Cody Gakpo

By Damon Carr