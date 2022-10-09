Arsenal v Liverpool: Where To Watch, Live Stream, Premier League

Liverpool will be looking to build on the good performance in midweek against Rangers when they clash with Arsenal in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners have been impressive and currently sit top of the table, eleven points clear of Jurgen Klopp's team who as a result must go in search of a victory if they harbour ambitions of competing for the Premier League title.

Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold were on target as Liverpool beat Rangers 2-0 on Tuesday. IMAGO / Sportimage

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 4:30pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 11:30am ET

Pacific time: 8:30am PT

Central time: 10:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at 9:00pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 1:30am AEST (Monday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 4:30pm GMT+1

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Telemundo.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

In Nigeria, the game can be watched on SuperSport and Canal+.

You can also watch our coverage of the game on our YouTube channel HERE.

