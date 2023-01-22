Arsenal v Manchester United - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
Premier League leaders Arsenal take on Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Mikel Arteta's team will be looking to ensure they don't offer any encouragement to the Manchester clubs who are both within eight points of the Gunners.
After yesterday's draw with Chelsea, Liverpool remain 18 points off of the top of the table and ten points behind Erik ten Hag's United so Reds fans still holding out hope of a top-four finish may favour a home victory.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 4:30pm GMT
United States of America
Eastern time: 11:30am ET
Pacific time: 8:30am PT
Central time: 10:30am CT
India
Kick-off is at 10:00pm IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 2:30am AEST
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 5:30pm (GMT+1)
How To Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and Sky GO Extra.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on NBC Sports and Telemundo.
In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.
Viewers in India can tune in on Disney+ hotstar and Star Sports Select HD.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport and Canal+.
