Arsenal v Newcastle United - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

IMAGO / PA Images

All the key details as two of Liverpool's top four rivals face off at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Premier League leaders Arsenal host Newcastle United on Tuesday looking to extend their lead at the top of the table to ten points.

Whilst Arsenal will have their eye on the title, Eddie Howe's team are unexpectedly one of Liverpool's main rivals for a top four place and therefore Reds fans will be interested onlookers as the teams clash in North London.

Arsenal Emirates Stadium

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:45pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 2:45pm ET

Pacific time:  11:45am PT

Central time: 1:45pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 1:15am IST (Wednesday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:45am AEST (Wednesday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 8:45pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and can be streamed on Sky GO.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network, and Universo.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Viewers in India can tune in on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Canal+ and SuperSport.

