Arsenal v Nottingham Forest: Where To Watch / Live Stream
Arsenal will be trying to reclaim top spot in the Premier League on Sunday when they face Nottingham Forest at the Emirates.
Liverpool target Bukayo Saka will be in action for the Gunners who will be looking for a confidence-boosting victory over Steve Cooper's team after their midweek loss in the Europa League to PSV Eindhoven.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 2:00 pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time: 10:00 pm ET
Pacific time: 7:00 am PT
Central time: 9:00 am CT
India
Kick-off is at 7:30 pm IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 12:00 am AEST (Monday)
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on TV.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Telemundo.
Viewers in India can watch the match on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.
In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
