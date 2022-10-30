Skip to main content
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest: Where To Watch / Live Stream

IMAGO / News Images

The details of when and how to watch Arsenal take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday.
Arsenal will be trying to reclaim top spot in the Premier League on Sunday when they face Nottingham Forest at the Emirates.

Liverpool target Bukayo Saka will be in action for the Gunners who will be looking for a confidence-boosting victory over Steve Cooper's team after their midweek loss in the Europa League to PSV Eindhoven.

Liverpool target Bukayo Saka will be in action for Arsenal on Sunday against Nottingham Forest.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 2:00 pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time:  10:00 pm ET

Pacific time:    7:00 am PT

Central time:   9:00 am CT

India

Kick-off is at 7:30 pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at  12:00 am AEST (Monday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on TV.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Telemundo.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

