Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur: Where To Watch, Live Stream, US, Canada, India, Australia, Nigeria

Premier League leaders Arsenal host north London rivals Tottenham on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Liverpool target Bukayo Saka will be in action for the home side after impressing for England on Monday off the bench.

Both sides have enjoyed very good starts to the season with Mikel Arteta's Gunners leading Antonio Conte's Spurs by a solitary point ahead of the match.

United Kingdom

The match starts at 12:30pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 7:30am ET

Pacific time: 4:30am PT

Central time: 6:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at 5:00pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 9:30pm AEST

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 12:30pm

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Universo.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

In Nigeria, the game can be watched on SuperSport and Canal+.

