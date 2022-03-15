Arsenal vs Liverpool | Match Prediction | Reds To Edge In-Form Gunners, With Roberto Firmino Back On The Goal Trail? | EPL

The Gunners are in fine fettle, having won their last five Premier League fixtures. Their last victory came against a lacklustre Leicester City at the Emirates on Sunday. All the momentum is Arsenal's in the top four race.

That is to say that this will be anything but a walk in the park for the Reds tomorrow night.

But while Arsenal have been winning consistently against those teams in the middle - and towards the bottom end - of the table, worth noting is that they seem to struggle went against the big guns.

The Gunners have lost games to the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, Spurs, Manchester United, and of course Liverpool this season - and in many cases, resoundingly.

Arsenal have come on leaps and bounds this year having been in what looked like a perilous position in September, but Liverpool come into this having won eight on the spin and in hot pursuit of league leaders Manchester City. When the stakes are high, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool seems to always find a way.

And the Reds now know that three points puts them within one point of City after the latter dropped two more points against Crystal Palace last night.

Drew's verdict

I see Liverpool edging this one, with Roberto Firmino at the fore. The latter has not played since the win away against Inter in mid-February, but the Brazillian could have a big part to play tomorrow with Klopp likely to freshen things up after a tough run of fixtures. Jota to score too.

Score Prediction: Arsenal 0 Liverpool 2

Goal Scorers: Jota and Firmino

