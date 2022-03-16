Arsenal vs Liverpool | Mikel Arteta vs Jurgen Klopp | Playing Styles & Head-To-Head | EPL

Mikel Arteta's Gunners routinely play in a 4-2-3-1 setup, pressing the opposition high and playing out from the back and through midfield with speed, precision, and intensity.

Spending four years as Pep Guardiola's assistant has clearly had an influence on the Spaniard. Arteta's philosophy is attacking-oriented but he is demonstrating both tactical astuteness and adaptability too, a willingness to rip up and remould his game plan as and when required.

Initially, the Gunners boss implemented a three at the back system. Mixed results saw many Arsenal fans call for his sacking toward the end of last season, though his adaptability has started to pay dividends.

Arteta has opted for a back four this term, and results have slowly improved.

IMAGO / PA Images

In the opposing dugout, Jurgen Norbert Klopp.

The German coach's 'Rock n' Roll' style, or 'Gegenpressing'-based play, is now world-famous.

Although Liverpool's 4-3-3 shape remains roughly the same, the Reds have improved in their ability to manage games.

No longer do we see a deep defensive line spring out on the counter-attack at a terrifying pace. Klopp's Liverpool play to dominate the ball and space, utilising a high defensive line to suffocate their opponents.

Despite the Reds' success holding a high line, Arteta will surely look to exploit this as a weakness and demand that his forwards sprint in behind and test Liverpool's offside trap.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Record

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have faced Arsenal on nine occasions across three competitions since Arteta took over from Unai Emery in November 2019, winning five, drawing once, and losing three.

The last meeting was on 20 January in the Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg at the Emirates, with Klopp triumphing 2-0 courtesy of two goals from Diogo Jota.

Arteta won his first two clashes against Klopp, one of which was 5-4 on penalties in the 2020 Community Shield at Wembley.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok