Arsenal vs Liverpool | Match Preview | Title-Chasing Reds Travel To Top Four Hopefuls Arsenal | EPL

Arsenal welcome Liverpool to the Emirates in a crucial game for both sides in their respective charges for end of season success.

Liverpool and Arsenal have already met on three occasions this season. The former outgunned the latter in the November Premier League clash at Anfield and did so again two months later over a two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final.

With a win, Liverpool will go within one point of league leaders Manchester City. Three points for Arsenal, meanwhile, will see them go four points clear of Manchester United in fifth.

League form

Both sides are in scintillating veins of form. Arsenal have won five Premier League games in a row, and have not lost in the league since New Years Day.

After defeating Leicester 2-0 on Sunday - courtesy of goals from Thomas Partey and Alexander Lacazette - Arsenal have seized control of the battle for fourth position and look on course for Champions League qualification.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool remain hot on the tails of Manchester City in the race for the title, having won eight league games on the bounce.

The Reds did, however, lose for the first time in 2022 last week against Inter Milan in the Champions League last-16 second-leg at Anfield.

Team News

The major talking point is the fitness of Mohammed Salah. The Egyptian was substituted against Brighton as a precaution after appearing to injure his foot whilst firing in a spot-kick. Klopp said in his pre-match press conference today that Salah "looks like" he will be fit for Wednesday night.

The Egyptian has made 38 goal contributions in 34 games in all competitions for Liverpool so far this season - and is also the Premier League's top scorer with 20 goals.

For Arsenal, there are no new injury concerns at the time of writing. Right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu remains sidelined with a long term calf injury, with Arteta currently unsure on when the Japanese international will return to action.

Bodes well for the Reds

In previous years, Liverpool have had the upper hand against the London side, with their last defeat in this fixture coming in July 2020 having already walked the league.

Liverpool will have to be weary of Arsenal's attacking prowess, with the likes of Alexander Lacazette, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe, and Gabriel Martinelli all fit for the fixture and in good form.

But Liverpool should still be considered the favourites. Despite not having Sadio Mane and Salah in January, the Reds were comfortable 2-0 victors at the Emirates in a high-pressure cup semi-final second-leg.

This time round, both Salah and Mane are at Klopp's disposal, as is the bright big-money signing from Porto Luis Diaz who is making a huge impression every time he plays.

