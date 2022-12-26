Skip to main content
Aston Villa v Liverpool: Confirmed Lineups, Team News

We will bring you the latest team news and confirmed lineups as Liverpool face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday.
Liverpool travel to Villa Park to play Unai Emery's Aston Villa as Premier League action resumes after the 2022 World Cup and we will bring you the confirmed teams as soon as they are announced.

Liverpool Team News

Liverpool will be without Roberto Firmino and James Milner for the trip to Villa. The Brazilian took a knock to his calf in training earlier this week and missed the defeat against Manchester City on Thursday.

Milner did start the clash at the Etihad but picked up a hamstring injury in the first half and had to be substituted.

Whilst their absence is expected to be short-term, they join Arthur Melo, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, and Luiz Diaz on the sidelines. Ibrahima Konate will return to training next week after reaching the World Cup final with France.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain should be fine after he recovered from illness to make a second-half appearance against City.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was also ill and missed the game could return to the team alongside Virgil van Dijk after his World Cup exploits with the Netherlands.

Aston Villa Team News

Robin Olsen will replace Emiliano Martinez in goal for the Villans with the World Cup winner not expected to return to training until next week.

Jacob Ramsey has a hamstring problem and will miss the clash against the Reds whilst Diego Carlos remains sidelined long-term.

Philippe Coutinho has now returned to full fitness and could line up against his former club.

