Aston Villa v Liverpool | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | Premier League | Mohamed Salah On Bench

Liverpool face Aston Villa at Villa Park this evening in a pivotal Premier League clash that could decide the outcome of the race for the Premier League title and the confirmed lineups of both teams are presented below.

Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag

Current leaders Manchester City will be under immense pressure after exiting from the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League whereas the confidence at Liverpool is at an all-time high as they eye for the first-ever quadruple in English football.

A win against the Lions managed by former Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard could put the Reds on equal points with Manchester City although by playing an extra game, needing the Sky Blues to drop points in their next encounter.

Jurgen Klopp will have a good team talk to get the minds clear before the Reds fight for these crucial 3 points.

Details of when and how you can watch the match against Aston Villa at Birmingham can be found HERE.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Konstantinos Tsimikas;

Naby Keita, Fabinho, Curtis Jones;

Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz

Aston Villa Team

Villa Park
