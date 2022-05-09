Skip to main content

Aston Villa v Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

Liverpool travel to Aston Villa on Tuesday evening to take on Steven Gerrard's team and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Aston Villa

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at  8:00pm BST

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time  3:00pm ET

Pacific time:  12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 00:30 IST (Wednesday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 06:00 AEDT (Wednesday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT +1

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and can be streamed on Sky GO.

For supporters in the US, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Universo.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be watched on DAZN.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

Nigerian viewers can watch the match on SuperSport.

