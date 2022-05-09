Aston Villa v Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria
Liverpool travel to Aston Villa on Tuesday evening to take on Steven Gerrard's team and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 8:00pm BST
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick-off starts at 00:30 IST (Wednesday)
Australia
Kick-off is at 06:00 AEDT (Wednesday)
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT +1
Read More
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and can be streamed on Sky GO.
For supporters in the US, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Universo.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be watched on DAZN.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
Nigerian viewers can watch the match on SuperSport.
