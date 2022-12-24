Aston Villa v Liverpool - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
Liverpool's Premier League campaign gets back underway with a tricky-looking match against Unai Emery's Aston Villa on Boxing Day.
Jurgen Klopp will be hoping his team can improve on their early season form and pick up a win at Villa Park as they attempt to force themselves back into contention at the top of the table.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 5:30pm GMT
United States of America
Eastern time: 12:30pm ET
Pacific time: 9:30am PT
Central time: 11:30am CT
India
Kick-off is at 11:00pm IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 3:30am AEST (Tuesday)
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 6:30pm (GMT+1)
How To Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo, and Universo NOW.
In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
Viewers in India can tune in on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia, Disney+ Hotstar, and JioTV.
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football, and DStv Now.
