Aston Villa v Liverpool - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

IMAGO / Sportimage

All the key details as Liverpool face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool's Premier League campaign gets back underway with a tricky-looking match against Unai Emery's Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping his team can improve on their early season form and pick up a win at Villa Park as they attempt to force themselves back into contention at the top of the table.

Klopp, Emery, Liverpool, Villareal

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 5:30pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time:  12:30pm ET

Pacific time:   9:30am PT

Central time:  11:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at 11:00pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 3:30am AEST (Tuesday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 6:30pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo, and Universo NOW.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Viewers in India can tune in on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia, Disney+ Hotstar, and JioTV.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football, and DStv Now.

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

