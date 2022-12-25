Aston Villa v Liverpool Match Prediction As Premier League Football Returns On Boxing Day

Jurgen Klopp will go head-to-head with Unai Emery once more when Liverpool travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

The two managers faced off in the semi-final of last season's Champions League when Emery was in charge of Villarreal with Klopp emerging as the victor on that occasion.

Liverpool travel to the Midlands desperate for the three points however after a disappointing start to the season which has left them in sixth place.

The Reds returned to domestic action after the 2022 World Cup on Thursday when they were narrowly beaten 3-2 by rivals Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

Despite the defeat and some poor defending, there were some positive signs for Klopp and his team as they carved out a number of opportunities for Darwin Nunez.

The return of Virgil van Dijk and possibly Trent Alexander-Arnold from illness should make Klopp's team more resolute in defence but with Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz all missing through injury, Liverpool are likely to need the Uruguayan to find his goalscoring form.

IMAGO / News Images

Villa Park is never an easy place to go and come away with three points if the crowd is up and the first 15 minutes will be crucial to silence the home faithful.

It is likely to be a tight match but if Liverpool can get in front, they should have more than enough despite their absentees to take three points back to Anfield where they will face Leicester City on Friday.

LFCTR Match Prediction - Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |