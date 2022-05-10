Skip to main content
Aston Villa v Liverpool | Match Prediction | Premier League | Can The Reds Gain Revenge After Last Season?

As Liverpool travel to the Midlands to take on Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa this evening, we can bring you our match prediction.

After drawing 1-1 at home to Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend and then watching Manchester City destroy Newcastle United 5-0, Jurgen Klopp's team are now three points behind the leaders with an inferior goal difference.

A win at Villa Park is therefore essential if Liverpool are to maintain any hopes of taking the title from Pep Guardiola's team.

An away trip at Villa under the lights is never an easy game as proved last season when the home side took apart champions Liverpool 7-2.

Aston Villa

A lot has changed since then however for both clubs and playing in a full stadium should help to spur on both teams.

Villa's form has been mixed under Gerrard but they are unbeaten in three having win 3-1 at Turf Moor against Burnley at the weekend.

Prior to this run, the Villans had lost four on the bounce including a 4-0 drubbing at home to Tottenham.

After dominating against the North London club at the weekend, Liverpool should create and take more chances than the one they scored at Anfield.

The determination to take the title race to the final day will spur Klopp's men on and whilst they may have to withstand some early home pressure, they should run out comfortable winners.

Match Prediction - Aston Villa 0-2 Liverpool

Details of how to watch the game this evening can be found HERE.

Jack Grealish in action for Aston Villa
