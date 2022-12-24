Aston Villa v Liverpool Predicted Lineup: Alexander-Arnold & Van Dijk To Return For Jurgen Klopp's Reds?

Liverpool will resume Premier League action after the 2022 World Cup on Monday when they face Aston Villa.

Jurgen Klopp's team travel to Villa Park in need of a victory to continue their ascent up the Premier League table after an indifferent start to the season.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Liverpool Team News

Virgil van Dijk is back in training after his World Cup exploits with the Netherlands and will return to action at Villa Park.

He could also be joined by Trent Alexander-Arnold who missed the 3-2 defeat against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup through illness.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain should also be fine after he recovered from being ill to make a lively second-half appearance against City.

Liverpool will be without Roberto Firmino (calf) and James Milner (hamstring) however for the trip to Villa.

Whilst their absence is expected to be short-term, they join Arthur Melo, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, and Luiz Diaz on the sidelines. Ibrahima Konate will return to training next week after reaching the World Cup final with France.

IMAGO / ANP

Predicted XI

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

