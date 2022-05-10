Aston Villa v Liverpool | Premier League | Mohamed Salah To Miss Out In Predicted XI That Has Emerged Online

As Liverpool prepare to take on Aston Villa on Tuesday evening, a shock predicted starting XI has emerged online that does not include top scorer Mohamed Salah.

After drawing 1-1 at home to Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend and then watching Manchester City destroy Newcastle United 5-0, Jurgen Klopp's team are in desperate need of a convincing victory to keep up the pressure on Pep Guardiola's men.

The FA Cup final against Chelsea is at Wembley on Saturday so Klopp is likely to have that in his mind as he once again looks to keep the squad fresh to battle on all fronts.

Anfield Edition have predicted their starting XI for the game online with three changes expected from the team that started against Tottenham.

In defence, Joel Matip is predicted to return to partner Virgil van Dijk meaning Ibrahima Konate misses out.

The midfield three suggested sees Naby Keita alongside Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara with skipper Jordan Henderson missing out again.

Up front, the outlet predict that Mohamed Salah will be left on the bench with Diogo Jota recalled.

