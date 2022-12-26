Skip to main content
Aston Villa v Liverpool: Rumoured Team Picked By Jurgen Klopp

IMAGO / Action Plus

The rumoured Liverpool lineup for their Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Monday has appeared online.
Liverpool travel to Villa Park to face Unai Emery's Aston Villa on Monday evening and the rumoured Reds lineup has emerged online.

Jurgen Klopp's team are in desperate need of a victory as they aim to claw back ground on their top-four rivals after a disappointing start to the season.

Liverpool Harvey Elliott Mohamed Salah Darwin Nunez

Despite the break for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Liverpool continue to pick up injuries are will be without James Milner, Arthur Melo, Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, and Roberto Firmino.

Ibrahima Konate is also unavailable after his exploits with France which saw them defeated by Argentina in a dramatic World Cup final.

Klopp should be able to welcome back Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold however after they missed the 3-2 defeat against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on Thursday.

Rumoured Liverpool Team

There are not too many surprises in the rumoured team with Klopp missing a number of his key players.

The lack of options in forward areas however appears to indicate that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is pressed into emergency action on the left wing.

