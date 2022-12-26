Aston Villa v Liverpool: Team News; Injury Update; Predicted XI

Liverpool return to the Premier League after losing 3-2 in the Carabao Cup to Manchester City on Thursday.

Jurgen Klopp played a mixed team in the cup but will be looking to go full strength in tonight's match, as the Reds are looking to make ground back up in their terrible start to the season.

The Liverpool manager will have most of his World Cup attendees available apart from finalist Ibrahima Konate, who has been given an extra games rest.

Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold return to the matchday squad after missing out in a spot against Pep Guardiola's side.

Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are still sidelined and are joined by fellow forward Roberto Firmino. James Milner picked up an injury midweek and both Curtis Jones and Arthur Melo remain unavailable.

IMAGO / sportphoto24

England's Jordan Henderson is expected to return to the starting XI after making a sub appearance in the EFL Cup alongside another World Cup participant in Fabinho.

The only position up for debate is who will be Van Dijk's centre-back partner? Joel Matip will likely edge out Joe Gomez after his return midweek.

Fabio Carvalho is likely to keep his place on the left side of a three-man attack with injuries to all of Jota, Diaz, and Firmino. Another goal by Mohamed Salah takes him an over Kenny Dalgleish on the all-time scorer list for the club.

Predicted XI

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold; Matip; Van Dijk; Robertson; Fabinho; Henderson; Thiago; Salah; Nunez; Carvalho.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |