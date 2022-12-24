Skip to main content
Aston Villa v Liverpool Team News: Key Players Ruled Out For Jurgen Klopp

IMAGO / PA Images

The latest team news as Liverpool prepare to face Aston Villa on Boxing Day.
Liverpool will travel to Villa Park on Monday to face Unai Emery's Aston Villa in their first Premier League match since before the World Cup.

Jurgen Klopp's team endured an injury-ridden opening start to the campaign and will be hoping for better luck with the season's resumption in order to move back into the top four.

Jurgen Klopp Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool Team News

Liverpool will be without Roberto Firmino and James Milner for the trip to Villa. The Brazilian took a knock to his calf in training earlier this week and missed the defeat against Manchester City on Thursday.

Milner did start the clash at the Etihad but picked up a hamstring injury in the first half and had to be substituted.

James Milner

Whilst their absence is expected to be short-term, they join Arthur Melo, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, and Luiz Diaz on the sidelines. Ibrahima Konate will return to training next week after reaching the World Cup final with France.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain should be fine after he recovered from illness to make a second-half appearance against City. 

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was also ill and missed the game could return to the team alongside Virgil van Dijk after his World Cup exploits with the Netherlands.

Aston Villa Team News

Robin Olsen will replace Emiliano Martinez in goal for the Villans with the World Cup winner not expected to return to training until next week.

Jacob Ramsey has a hamstring problem and will miss the clash against the Reds whilst Diego Carlos remains sidelined long-term.

Aston Villa Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho has now returned to full fitness and could line up against his former club.

