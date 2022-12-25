Aston Villa v Liverpool: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch, Live Stream

Liverpool travel to Villa Park on Monday to face Aston Villa as the Premier League resumes after the 2022 World Cup.

Liverpool Team News

Liverpool will be without Roberto Firmino and James Milner for the trip to Villa. The Brazilian took a knock to his calf in training earlier this week and missed the defeat against Manchester City on Thursday.

Milner did start the clash at the Etihad but picked up a hamstring injury in the first half and had to be substituted.

Whilst their absence is expected to be short-term, they join Arthur Melo, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, and Luiz Diaz on the sidelines. Ibrahima Konate will return to training next week after reaching the World Cup final with France.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain should be fine after he recovered from illness to make a second-half appearance against City.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was also ill and missed the game could return to the team alongside Virgil van Dijk after his World Cup exploits with the Netherlands.

Aston Villa Team News

Robin Olsen will replace Emiliano Martinez in goal for the Villans with the World Cup winner not expected to return to training until next week.

Jacob Ramsey has a hamstring problem and will miss the clash against the Reds whilst Diego Carlos remains sidelined long-term.

Philippe Coutinho has now returned to full fitness and could line up against his former club.

Predicted XI

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo, and Universo NOW.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Viewers in India can tune in on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia, Disney+ Hotstar, and JioTV.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football, and DStv Now.

