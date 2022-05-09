Aston Villa v Liverpool | Team News | Premier League | Firmino To Return? | Ramsey Misses Out
Liverpool travel to the Midlands on Tuesday to face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa in the Premier League and we can bring you the latest team news ahead of the clash.
The Reds drew 1-1 at Anfield against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening meaning they are now three points behind Manchester City with just three games remaining.
After Pep Guardiola's men thumped Newcastle United 5-0 on Saturday, Liverpool are now also four goals behind on goal difference so nothing but a win at Villa Park on Tuesday will do.
Liverpool Team News
Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Robert Firmino is closing in on a return and could be involved at Villa Park.
The Brazilian has been out with a foot injury since the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City but has now returned to full training.
As at the time of Klopp's pre-match press conference, there were no other fitness issues he was aware of so Liverpool could have a full squad at their disposal.
Aston Villa Team News
Midfielder Jacob Ramsey will miss the visit of the Reds after pulling up in training last week with a groin injury.
Leon Bailey will also be absent with an ankle injury.
